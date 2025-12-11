VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 11: KARAM Safety Private Limited, one of India's leading manufacturers of personal protective equipment and height safety solutions, has announced a significant enhancement in its credit profile. CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the company's long-term Rating from 'CRISIL A/Stable' to 'CRISIL A+/Stable', while reaffirming the short-term Rating at 'CRISIL A1'.

This upgrade reflects the rating agency's confidence in KARAM Safety's robust business model, strong financial discipline and its leadership position in the safety solutions industry. The enhanced rating signifies improved credit quality and the company's strengthened ability to meet its financial commitments, reaffirming the stability and resilience of its operations.

Commenting on the achievement, Rajesh Nigam, President-Technical, KARAM Safety Private Limited, said, "This rating upgrade is a proud milestone for KARAM Safety. It reflects the strength of our financial foundation, our operational excellence and our commitment to delivering world-class safety solutions. We remain focused on scaling innovation and creating long-term value as we expand our presence across India and international markets."

Sharing his perspective, Hemant Sapra, President-Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety Private Limited, added, "CRISIL's upgraded outlook is a strong vote of confidence in our vision and in the trust our stakeholders place in us. It is a testament to the relentless efforts of our teams across manufacturing, R&D and operations, who work every day to elevate the safety standards. This recognition motivates us to accelerate our mission of protecting lives and contributing to a safer working environment worldwide."

For stakeholders, this development represents a clear indication of the company's growing financial strength and capacity for future growth. The upgraded rating underscores the trust and stability that KARAM Safety continues to build through the dedication of its team and the unwavering support of partners and customers across the globe.

KARAM Safety reiterated that this achievement affirms its strategic progress and long-term direction. With renewed confidence from CRISIL and the steadfast support of its stakeholders, the company is poised to deepen its commitment to innovation, strengthen its global footprint and continue building a safer, stronger and more resilient future.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3800 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 140 nations. The company has a team of over 4500 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions, and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

