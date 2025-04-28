Celebrating the Evolution of Chinese Cuisine in India -- A memorable gathering of culinary masters, industry leaders, and Kikkoman at the forefront of flavour innovation.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Kikkoman India hosted its 3rd Annual Culinary Experts Meetup on 12th March 2025 at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Taratala, Kolkata, bringing together more than 100 professional chefs, restaurateurs, and culinary thought leaders and culinary students from across the country. More than 100 professional chefs, restaurateurs gathered and discussed about the future of Chinese cuisine in India.

Leading authorities of Chinese cuisine industry in India, to name a few - Kabir Advani (CEO of Berco's), and Anjan Chatterjee (Founder of Mainland China) - gathered in Kolkata, the home of the origin of Chinese food in India, to discuss the future of Chinese cuisine in India.

Michelin-starred Chinese Chef Ryosuke Tamura from Japan- (CEO/Executive Chef of Itsuka) also participated, and presented 'Ran Mian Burning Noodles', his authentic Chinese dish created using Indian ingredients and Kikkoman.

The event focused on the theme 'Evolution of Chinese Cuisine in India - Best ingredients, Best skills, Best Know-how,' exploring its rich history, current trends, and future possibilities. The discussions delved into how Indian-Chinese cuisine has evolved over the years, influenced by local ingredients, consumer preferences, and globalization, while highlighting the significance of using authentic ingredients such as Kikkoman Soy Sauce to refine and elevate flavours.

The event featured an engaging lineup of Keynote Conversations and Panel discussions, each offering deep insights into various aspects of Chinese cuisine in India, inspiring both top chefs and restauranteurs about the future development of Indian Chinese by drawing on global insights.

Keynote Conversation 1: The past, The present and Future of Chinese Cuisine in India

Speakers: Anjan Chatterjee- Mainland China

Bikramjit Ray- ET Hospitality

The evolution of Chinese cuisine in India, particularly in Kolkata, reflects a fusion of Chinese cooking techniques with Indian ingredients and tastes. Indian Chinese cuisine has grown into a distinct culinary identity, shaped by regional preferences, economic factors, and changing consumer expectations. While authenticity is valued, the cuisine thrives on adaptability, balancing bold, spicy, and tangy flavours that resonate with Indian palates. Globalization continues to influence its trajectory, blending tradition with innovation while maintaining its unique character.

Keynote Conversation 2: The legacy of Kolkata's Chinese community and its role in shaping the unique Indian-Chinese culinary style

Speakers: Chef Joel Huang- Eau Chew

Harry Hakuei Kosato- Kikkoman India

The legacy of Chinese cuisine in Kolkata is deeply rooted in family-run establishments like Eau Chew, one of the city's oldest Chinese restaurants. Generations of the Tangra community have played a vital role in shaping Indian Chinese cuisine, preserving traditional flavours and cooking methods. While evolving customer preferences and new restaurant brands have influenced the culinary landscape, the essence of Indian Chinese food remains in its home-cooked authenticity. A growing appreciation for traditional flavours is drawing people back to heritage eateries, even as they adapt by incorporating modern ingredients like Kikkoman soy sauce, blending tradition with contemporary tastes.

Panel Discussion 1: What exactly is 'Indian-Chinese'?

Moderated by: Bikramjit Ray- ET Hospitality

Panelists: Anjan Chatterjee- Mainland China Chef Jerry Thomas- PF Chang's Rukshana A Kapadia- Ammolite Ideators Chef Vaibhav Bhargava- Abv Hospitality Chef Jiten Acharya- Haldiram Skill Academy

Indian Chinese cuisine is a distinct fusion of Chinese cooking techniques and local Indian ingredients, evolving regionally across the country. Key ingredients like green chilies, coriander, potatoes, and capsicum, which are not traditionally used in Chinese cooking, have become defining elements of the cuisine. Its development has been shaped by ingredient availability and the Indian preference for bold, spicy, and tangy flavours. While globalization and changing consumer preferences may drive a shift towards more authentic Chinese flavours, the enduring popularity of classic Indian Chinese dishes ensures that this unique culinary style will continue to thrive.

Keynote Conversation 3: Explain how Japanese Chinese cuisine has evolved

Speakers: Chef Ryosuke Tamura- Itsuka

Harry Hakuei Kosato- Kikkoman India

Chef Ryosuke Tamura, a Michelin-starred chef from Tokyo, shared his approach to Chinese cuisine as a Japanese chef, emphasizing the importance of respecting and enhancing ingredients rather than overpowering them. He highlighted the skill required to use Kikkoman soy sauce effectively, ensuring harmony in flavours. Drawing from his experiences across different regions, he reflected on the variations in Chinese cuisine in Japan, China, and India, and how Indian Chinese cuisine could evolve by learning from these diverse perspectives. The discussion also underscored the need for education and training to help chefs better understand and utilize high-quality ingredients like Kikkoman soy sauce.

Panel Discussion 2: How 'Indian-Chinese' should be refined in the future - Sophistication and diversity

Moderated by: Harry Hakuei Kosato- Kikkoman India

Panelists: Kabir Advani- Berco's, Chef Khaja Zafarulla- Kikkoman Expert Chef, Chef Ryosuke Tamura- Itsuka, Josephine Huang- Eau Chew, Chef Anthony Huang- Kalyani Techpark, Mohammed Ibrahim Akram- Beijing Bites

Some panellists felt the classic Indian Chinese dishes are still incredibly popular and successful, while others argued for moving towards more authentic flavours and higher-quality ingredients.

There's a growing interest in using authentic ingredients and techniques, shifting away from overly heavy sauces. Kikkoman soy sauce was highlighted as a key ingredient for enhancing flavours naturally and achieving more authentic tastes, with its naturally fermented umami being preferred over artificial enhancers.

The Indian Chinese could learn from Japanese Chinese cuisine, which often has a deeper understanding of Chinese cooking techniques and ingredients. Customers are increasingly aware of ingredient quality and health concerns, driving demand for better ingredients and lighter, healthier dishes.

The future of Indian Chinese likely involves a balance. Popular traditional dishes will remain, but there's also a strong push towards exploring more authentic flavours and using higher-quality ingredients, with products like Kikkoman playing a significant role in this shift.

Panel Discussion 3: Educating the next generation Chef about Chinese and Asian Cuisine using authentic ingredients

Moderated by: Chef Sushil Multani- Saulo Foods

Panelists: Chef Jiten Acharya- Haldiram Skill Academy, Chef Saby Gorai- Celebrity Chef, Chef Altamsh Patel- Hilton Hotel, Chef Abhiru Biswas- Eastern India Culinary Association, Chef Samuel Labher- IHM, Kolkata, Prashant Issar- Bellona Hospitality

The discussion explored the scientific foundations of cooking methods, emphasizing how chefs are increasingly studying the science behind traditional techniques. Professionals from diverse culinary backgrounds shared insights on how different cuisines influence cooking methods and ingredient perceptions. For instance, the same fish dish is prepared differently in Japanese, Indian, and French cuisines, showcasing varied approaches to technique and flavour. By integrating scientific understanding with traditional knowledge, chefs can discover new culinary possibilities, unlocking innovative flavours and refining their craft.

Kikkoman India started operations in February 2021 and launched the Kikkoman Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience programme in October of the same year. The Culinary Experts Meeting is part of the Kikkoman Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience. The goal of the event is to generate new ideas and interaction among culinary professionals through interesting discussions on food-related topics. With over 350 years of history and an unwavering commitment to India, Kikkoman aims to contribute to the creation of delicious new experiences in India for the next 100 years and beyond.

About the Kikkoman Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience in India

Kikkoman is on a mission to put a bottle of Kikkoman Soy Sauce on the shelf of every Indian kitchen. Having started to expand its operations in India, Kikkoman India is pleased to announce the Honjozo Authentic Soy Sauce Experience. The goal is to make its popular, naturally brewed Kikkoman Soy Sauce an everyday ingredient for all restaurants and households. Launching this movement across India is the first of many activities to introduce Japan's No. 1 soy sauce brand to India.

The Honjozo Experience movement comprises three elements: Developing talent and fostering exchanges among chefs; educating everyone on the use of soy sauce through cooking sessions and contests; and learning the contribution Kikkoman Soy Sauce can make by experimenting through R & D in food culture.

Chefs are going to cook up a storm using Kikkoman Soy Sauce. From professional chefs to student chefs, all are going to experiment and learn what can be done with it. Through cooking contests, videos, talks, and workshops, the Honjozo Experience movement will bring together chefs, students, restaurants, hoteliers, the media, and industry leaders as well as government representatives to explore how Kikkoman Soy Sauce can enrich any and all dishes served in India.

About Kikkoman and Kikkoman India

With a history spanning over 350 years and based in Japan, the current Kikkoman corporate entity was established through the merger of eight families in 1917. The company's internationalization strategy began some 60 years ago, with its entry into the United States market. Kikkoman has become a global business, expanding to over 100 countries, with 11 soy sauce production sites worldwide that distribute its products all over the world to millions of consumers.

Kikkoman India is solely responsible for importing all Kikkoman products, and is responsible for managing all production, marketing, sales, and distribution in India.

Link to Media kit - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1PlO2RqGoG_xcNeq-Cq1Puguj8_PObRqw?usp=sharing

