Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 13: Midland Credit Management India Pvt. Ltd. (MCM India), an Encore Capital Group company, has been recognized as one of the Best Companies for Women in India in the 2024 Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India study for the 8th consecutive year, and has been included in the 'Best Companies - Hall of Fame' for its consistent presence in the same study for several consecutive years. Additionally, MCM India has received the 'Champion of Inclusion' designation in the 2024 Avtar and Seramount Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) for the second year in a row. According to MICI criteria, companies that achieve an Inclusion Index score of 75% or above are given this designation.

Avtar, set up in 2000, is India's first diversity advocate and workplace inclusion expert. Seramount is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to supporting high-performing, inclusive workplaces.

The recognitions MCM India has received highlight its commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. This dedication extends to all facets of diversity, including gender, disabilities, the LGBTQ+ community, various age groups, and other demographics. Being inducted into the 'Best Companies - Hall of Fame' and receiving the 'Champion of Inclusion' designation signifies the company's ongoing efforts to foster an environment where every individual feels recognized and empowered, further enhancing the company's reputation as a leader in workplace inclusivity.

Jaison Thomas, Managing Director, MCM India, elaborated on the recognition, "These accolades serve as a testament to our steadfast commitment toward fostering a diverse and inclusive work culture. Our efforts are rooted in our global Values, which guide us in creating an environment where every individual feels valued and respected. As a Great Place to Work ® certified organization in India and a recent Silver Employer in the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2024, we continue to strive toward becoming an employer of choice. These recognitions underscore the success of our people-centric initiatives that align with our broader purpose of caring for our consumers, colleagues and communities."

He also shared, "At MCM, we understand that diversity is not just about representation but also about inclusion and equity. We are constantly working towards building a workplace that celebrates differences, encourages open dialogue, and promotes equal opportunities. Our consistent presence in the 'Best Companies - Hall of Fame', the 'Champion of Inclusion' designation, and our recent accolades in the IWEI, bear testimony to our relentless efforts in this direction. We are proud of what we have achieved so far, but we also acknowledge that there is always room for improvement. As we move forward, we will continue to enhance our initiatives and policies to ensure a more inclusive and equitable work environment for all."

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Group, said, "We are at a unique paradox and juncture in India today with respect to women's participation in the workforce; we have made significant progress in many areas such as the sheer volume of the women workforce, the facilities and flexibilities provided and the benefits to name a few but yet far behind in leveraging the opportunity - of enabling women in leadership positions, of ensuring rise in women participation and distribution across sectors and needless to emphasise women's safety and well-being at the workplace so that they are encouraged to stay and grow. We are committed to keep nudging and raising the bar at Avtar and this year's report takes one more step in that direction - of recognising emerging companies on their initiatives towards increasing and enabling women in the workforce and of deep-diving into the data industry-wise so that we have an incisive reflection of the gaps and areas that we need to work on."

She further added, "It is remarkable to witness how organizations across geographies are increasingly committed to creating work environments where diversity is empowered to thrive. The BCWI study and the MICI continue to be a beacon of progress and as we move forward, we remain committed to enabling workplaces where equality is not just a goal, but a reality. The DEI rigour and focus of the participating companies prove that they are keen on turning around challenges into opportunities. We are thrilled to congratulate the companies recognised in the listing this year, for their unwavering commitment to DEI in their actions and spirit."

