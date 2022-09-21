MetricStream Enhances Cloud Security and Compliance with Continuous Control Monitoring on AWS, Enabling a Proactive Response to Threats and Vulnerabilities

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): MetricStream, the global market leader of integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced MetricStream CyberGRC works with AWS Security Hub, a cloud security posture management service from Amazon Web Services (AWS), to provide continuous control monitoring (CCM), delivering meaningful intelligence on an organization's cloud environment.

CCM refers to the use of automated tools and technologies to continuously test and monitor the effectiveness of security controls in line with compliance standards (like NIST, ISO 27001, and others). This improves the compliance posture and reduces audit costs. As a result of this integration, customers will have access to near real-time cloud security control tests that identify issues requiring attention, providing Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) the visibility required to respond to vulnerabilities proactively.

AWS Security Hub performs security best practice checks, aggregates alerts, and enables automated remediation. Combined with MetricStream's always-on CCM, CISOs can ensure ongoing compliance of cloud assets to standards, with minimal user intervention.

"Speed and visibility are critical to proactively fending off cyber-attacks," said Prasad Sabbineni Co-CEO, MetricStream. "Organizations are looking to innovate quickly on the cloud and risk-based security is more critical than ever before. With real-time, actionable insights and analysis, customers can strengthen their cyber security controls and take an aggressive stance against risks."

AWS customers can purchase the full breadth of MetricStream's GRC solutions in AWS Marketplace. To learn more about MetricStream and its product offerings, visit www.metricstream.com.

MetricStream is the global market leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise to enable resilience and digital transformation. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe.

