VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Miraj Cinemas, India's third-largest and fastest-growing multiplex chain, is proud to unveil its first IMAX® location with the grand reopening of the redesigned Miraj Cinemas IMAX Wadala. Featuring Mumbai's largest IMAX screen (70 x 40 ft) and equipped with state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser technology, the new IMAX location offers an unmatched movie-going experience, starting with the release of Gladiator II.

Also Read | Election Commission Asks BJP, Congress Chiefs to Comment on Complaints Filed by Both Parties Against Each Other for Poll Code Violation.

To celebrate, Miraj Cinemas hosted an exclusive event at the flagship multiplex recently, where superstar Suriya made a special appearance to launch the latest song and a new 3D trailer featuring extended Hindi songs from his latest release Kanguva. The special event commenced with a ceremonial lamp-lighting graced by Suriya, Mantraraj Paliwal, Vice Chairman of the Miraj Group, Sweta Paliwal, Amit Sharma, MD of Miraj Entertainment Limited, Sanjay Dangi, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Promoter, and other guests. and other esteemed guests. The excitement peaked when Suriya himself booked the first ticket, embodying the anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding both the grand reopening of the cinema and the release of Kanguva in the non-IMAX halls.

Mantraraj Paliwal, Vice Chairman of Miraj Group, shared, "Launching our flagship property at Wadala marks yet another important milestone in our journey to revolutionise the entertainment landscape in India. Miraj Cinemas IMAX Wadala is more than just a movie theatre; it is an iconic space that blends the nostalgia of a beloved location with the best in modern cinema. This reopening brings back India's first-ever IMAX screen. Our vision was to create a space where moviegoers can be immersed in a premium experience that lingers long after they've left the auditorium. This project embodies our ambition to set new benchmarks in entertainment for Mumbai's audiences."

Also Read | Use of VPNs 'Un-Islamic', Declares Pakistan's Council of Islamic Ideology.

Amit Sharma, MD of Miraj Entertainment Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Hosting Suriya and the Kanguva team at Miraj Cinemas IMAX Wadala aligns perfectly with our commitment to offer audiences a high-quality viewing experience. This collaboration sets the stage for a premium entertainment experience that will linger long after the credits roll."

Amit further added, "We wanted to create an environment that resonates with today's audience--those who value comfort, advanced technology, and an overall elevated experience. It took our team of experts many months to bring it to its current glory today. This launch aligns with our strategic focus on innovation, expanding our footprint in the high-end entertainment market segment."

With a seating capacity of 1,566 across five screens, the complex is designed to deliver a visually stunning experience. The iconic dome, seamlessly integrated into the new design, preserves its architectural legacy while embracing contemporary luxury. Miraj Cinemas IMAX Wadala's grand lobby features dramatic inlay flooring, intricately crafted railings, and a stunning chandelier, setting the tone for a luxurious movie-going experience. The location also features Barco laser projectors and Harkness screens in the non-IMAX halls. Culinary delights await at three unique food hubs: Popcorner, Chef's Corner (offering hand-stretched pizzas, in-house burgers, and a noodle wok menu), and The Beanary Cafe, serving premium coffee, other beverages and light snacks.

Every detail has been carefully curated, from VIP full recliner plush leather seats to redesigned washrooms, providing a comprehensive premium experience. "This reopening is more than a cinema event--it's an experience that redefines entertainment in Mumbai," shared Mantraraj, noting that Miraj Cinemas IMAX Wadala will become a focal point for entertainment and social gatherings in Wadala's evolving landscape.

With the recent multiplex openings in Jamshedpur, Delhi and Mumbai, Miraj Cinemas continues to expand its footprint, now operating 235 screens across 70 locations in 48 cities. Two more IMAX screens will be added to the chain's portfolio soon. As part of its ongoing growth, Miraj Cinemas is committed to bringing more premium movie experiences to audiences nationwide. For more information and to book tickets, visit the Miraj Cinemas app or website. Enjoy the convenience of online booking and immerse yourself in the magic of cinema.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)