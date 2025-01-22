VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: The 13th Edition of the India Art Festival is set to captivate art enthusiasts in Mumbai, welcoming the largest collection of 40 art galleries and 550 artists at the Nehru Centre, Worli, from 23rd to 26th January 2025. Following the grand success of its editions in Delhi and Bengaluru, the festival offers a dazzling array of 5,500+ artworks across diverse styles, mediums, and themes. The event will be inaugurated by Prof. John Douglas, Dean, Sir, J J School of Art, Prof. Jayaram Poduval, HOD, Art History Dept, M S University Baroda and renowned artist Vilas Shinde on 23rd January 2025.

Also Read | Sachin Bansal’s Navi Technologies Duped of INR 14.26 Crore As Scammers Posing as Customers Misuse Bug To Cheat Fintech Startup in ‘Payment Gateway Fraud’.

This year's festival promises not just a visual extravaganza but also a dynamic lineup of events, including fusion shows, live music, painting demonstrations, and film screenings. A key highlight is the film "The Eternal Canvas - 12,000 Years Journey through Indian Art", tracing India's artistic heritage from prehistoric times to modern expressions.

Founded in 2011, the India Art Festival has grown into a premier platform for contemporary art, particularly for emerging and mid-career artists and mid-level art galleries. This 13th Mumbai edition also marks the festival's 30th edition overall, celebrating its presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The event remains a hub for artists, galleries, collectors, and art lovers.

Also Read | JioCoin Cryptocurrency: How To Earn Jio Coins for Free? How To Use Them Across Jio Apps and Services? Check Step-by-Step Process Here.

Rajendra Patil, founder-director of the festival and President of the Bombay Art Society, shares "The primary inspiration behind initiating the India Art Festival back in 2011 was to create a platform that showcases and promotes contemporary art in India, with a particular focus on young emerging artists and mid-level art galleries, as it is often challenging for them to access such platforms or enter the art fair circuit due to the high costs involved." He is also the Editor & Publisher of the Indian Contemporary Art Journal.

The India Art Festival offers a diverse showcase, featuring works ranging from abstracts, landscapes, figurative art, folk art forms, and sculptures to modern and experimental creations. With over 150 booths, participants include galleries and artists from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and international names like Gnani Arts from Singapore.

Highlights of the Festival

The expansive ground floor will host major and mid-level galleries, including Gallery Pioneer, Uchaan, Eminent Art Gallery, Beyond the Canvas, Rhythm Art, and Dev Mehta Art Gallery. Renowned galleries like Pichwaiwala from Udaipur, Charvi Art Gallery from Bengaluru, and Smita Art Gallery from Kolkata will add regional flair. Returning participant Gnani Arts from Singapore brings a curated selection of talented artists.

Beyond the Canvas leads with celebrated artists like Bandana Kumari, Anjum Motiwala, Priyanka Aelay, and Jagannath Paul, while Gallery 3C showcases works by Akbar Padamsee, Paresh Maity, Jogen Chowdhury, and others. Rhythm Art Gallery features notable names like Dnyaneshwar Mane, Subrata Das, and Amit Bhar, alongside many others. Tulika Art Gallery presents masterful pieces by Chandra Bhattacharjee, Dileep Sharma, and Kanchan Mahante.

The festival also highlights young talents such as Sathya Gawthaman, Bhoomika Dange, Dev Mehta, Om Thadkar, and Rahat Kazmi, with new-age collections showcased in Gallery Pavilion by galleries like Kalastrot, Greyscale, and BOA Art Gallery will showcase works of artists like P Gnana, Ganesh Panda, Sharbani Bhattacharya, Subhashini Rajagopalachari, Shikha Bahum, Inderjeet Grover, Niyati Parekh, Sneha Sheth, and many others.

Traditional art forms, including Pichwai, Kalamkari, and Gond Art, will be presented by Narendra Art and Only Art Live.

The second floor will feature numerous galleries and independent artists showcasing their creative talents, providing a platform for art collectors and buyers to directly engage with emerging artistic talents like Shruthi Challani, Neha Jhunjhunwala, Dr. Lakshmi Sukumaran, and Boopathy Thangavelu, alongside captivating pieces by Ria Das, Amar Hulgeri, Rajan Shah, and Mahesh Soundatte, and more. There will also be special solo projects by Shruthi Challani, Rohan Sonavane, Neha Jhunjhunwala, Manju Srivatsa, Urvi Shah, Dr. Lakshmi Sukumaran, Deepika Shah, Karan Gaikwad, Kanika Goyal, Uma Krishnamoorty, and others on display.

A Platform for All

The India Art Festival's inclusive approach welcomes both contemporary masters and emerging talents, offering a space where traditional and modern art converge. With an expansive range of themes and techniques, the festival ensures there's something for every art enthusiast.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the vibrant India Art Festival 2025, a true celebration of diversity, creativity, and artistic brilliance. The event runs from 23rd to 26th January at the Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai.

Exhibition: 13th India Art Festival

Venue: Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai

Date: 23 to 26 January 2025

Time: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)