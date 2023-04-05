New Delhi, April 5: NASSCOM Foundation and Micro Focus now Open Text partnered to provide digital skills training to youth in an effort to prepare them for the ever-changing workforce. The Digital Literacy Livelihood Training Program that started in August last year aimed at enhancing the employability skills and job opportunities for these youth, ultimately improving their quality of life and income, as well as that of their families.

Following the success of the first cohort of the project, the initiative was expanded to skill 1000 more individuals from marginalized communities in Bengaluru. The project implemented by technical partner, Mouktik Consulting Services Private Limited has successfully built a skilling and training ecosystem that is geared toward future-ready skills, addressing quality delivery, and leveraging technology's potential to impact the skilling space in India. Employment News: Job Vacancies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sector See Significant Growth in March 2023, Says Naukri Report.

The project involved training the beneficiaries in cloud-based, multimedia, and interactive learning content. The training consisted of modules focusing on digital literacy and financial literacy, effective communication skills, soft skills, interview preparation, attitude and behavioral as well as training them to work in the retail sector.

The goal was to create innovators and entrepreneurs by providing cognitive skill, growth mindset, cultural intelligence, and digital literacy to enable the youth to be job-ready and contribute significantly to the country's economic empowerment. 750 individuals out of 1000 beneficiaries have undergone training in domain-specific skills, and will be provided with job placements as well.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation said, "We are thrilled to see the positive impact the program has had on the marginalized communities in Bengaluru in the first cohort. The success of the project encouraged us to broaden the initiative's scope, to empower the marginalized youth, women and jobseekers from remote areas of the state and thereby help reduce the talent deficit in the country."

Pushpanjali Saikia, CSR India Lead, Micro Focus now Open Text, said that, "We are proud to partner with NASSCOM Foundation for the second time on this project. With the shared goal of empowering the youth, our collaboration has resulted in creating a positive impact on the community by providing essential skills. Through the collaboration the aim is to further develop a skilled workforce to meet the needs of the constantly evolving job market, as well as promote the sharing of knowledge, ideas, and expertise."

The Skill India Mission received a significant boost in the recent Union Budget, with a focus on emerging trades. Skill development is a crucial aspect of an individual's education, as it paves the way for employability and defines career paths. 21st-century skills, also known as knowledge-based life skills and career skills, are essential for student success in today's world and for their future careers.

India placed a special emphasis on skill development with the launch of the Skill India mission in 2015. Such initiatives are crucial for the majority of India's young population, especially those under the age of 25, who require training and development in new areas of learning. These programs cater to a vast range of IT-based and soft skills development courses, covering various demographic and socio-economic classes. Employment News: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Directs Officials To Expedite Process To Provide Jobs to 10 Lakh Youths.

Established in 2001, NASSCOM Foundation has been witness to the transformative power of technology for the last 20 years. Part of the NASSCOM ecosystem, we are the only neutral not-for-profit organization representing the Indian tech Industry.

We remain rooted to our core philosophy of TechForGood, where our efforts are focused on unlocking the power of technology by creating access and opportunity for those who need it the most.

We work on helping people and institutions transform the way they tackle social and economic challenges through technology. We have three key areas of intervention, Digital Literacy, Skilling and Employability and Women Entrepreneurship. This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

