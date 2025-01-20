HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 20: Hailing from the mineral-rich district of Keonjhar, Suvendu Saheb Sethy is making waves in the world of quick commerce and e-commerce with his innovative startup, GHINIBA. Despite facing numerous personal and financial challenges, Sethy has built a platform that integrates ten diverse business modules, aiming to cater to customers across the country.

Also Read | ISRO, IN-SPACe Showcase Advanced Space Technologies at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

In the early days of his entrepreneurial journey, Sethy's dream of establishing a one-stop solution for multiple consumer needs seemed insurmountable. He grappled with financial instability, societal skepticism, and the monumental task of building a robust logistics network. "There were days when I doubted if my vision would ever come to life," Sethy shared. "But every setback strengthened my resolve."

Today, GHINIBA is a shining example of resilience and innovation. The startup's unique proposition lies in its ability to consolidate ten distinct business sectors under a single umbrella. These modules include:

Also Read | 'Not Satisfied, Kolkata Police Would've Ensured Death Penalty': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Life Imprisonment To Convict Sanjay Roy in RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case.

Grocery: Delivering everyday essentials to households.

Pharmacy: Providing medicines and health products.

Food: Offering online food delivery services.

Agriculture and FPO (Farmer Producer Organizations): Supporting farmers with tools, resources, and market access.

Construction: Supplying construction materials and services.

Shopping: A marketplace for a wide range of consumer goods.

Parcel Services: Ensuring efficient and reliable logistics for parcel deliveries.

Thrift Online: Promoting sustainable shopping with second-hand products.

Fresh Non-Veg: Delivering high-quality, fresh meat and seafood.

Mandir Prasad: Enabling devotees to order prasad from temples across the country.

In March 2025, GHINIBA is set to expand further by introducing an eleventh module: Taxi Services. This new feature aims to provide convenient and reliable transportation options for customers, solidifying GHINIBA's position as a comprehensive platform for everyday needs.

The platform's all-encompassing approach has resonated with customers, who appreciate the convenience of accessing multiple services in one place. Sethy's startup has not only created a seamless shopping experience but has also empowered local producers, farmers, and small businesses by giving them a platform to reach a broader audience.

One of the biggest challenges Sethy overcame was integrating such varied modules into a cohesive system. By leveraging technology and data analytics, his team optimized operations to ensure timely deliveries and quality assurance across all sectors. Additionally, the platform's reach across urban and rural areas has significantly bridged the gap in accessibility to essential services.

Despite its success, Sethy's journey has been anything but easy. "Building GHINIBA required unwavering dedication, sacrifices, and a strong belief in my vision. My family's support and the trust of early adopters were instrumental in making this dream a reality," he said.

GHINIBA has not only positioned itself as a game-changer in the quick commerce space but has also contributed to the local economy by generating employment opportunities in Odisha and beyond. Sethy's story serves as an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs who aim to defy odds and create meaningful impact.

Looking ahead, Sethy plans to expand GHINIBA's reach, introduce AI-driven features for enhanced personalization, and collaborate with more local vendors. "This is just the beginning. My goal is to make GHINIBA synonymous with convenience, quality, and trust for every Indian household," he concluded.

From the bustling streets of Keonjhar to households across India, Suvendu Saheb Sethy's entrepreneurial journey is a testament to perseverance, innovation, and the indomitable human spirit.

Download the App

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)