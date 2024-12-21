PNN

New Delhi [India], December 21:Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA), the destination marketing organisation responsible for the promotion of Taiwan as a premier travel destination, has announced the appointment of Paul Shih as the Director of TTA, Singapore Office. Shih brings a wealth of knowledge, significant experience and proven leadership roles from across sectors in key positions.

In his new role, Shih is responsible for India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East tourism markets. He will oversee all of TTA's operations in these markets to prepare Taiwan Tourism for its next phase of growth. He replaces Joseph Cheng who held this role earlier and was instrumental in relaunching Taiwan's post-Covid tourism interests in several key markets, including emerging tourism markets like India.

Shih's overall responsibility encompasses developing the markets he is responsible for to enhance Taiwan's visibility and destination awareness and boost visitation. Shih will also be responsible to unfold Taiwan latest destination marketing and publicity campaign 'Taiwan - Waves of Wonder' in order to grow leisure and business travel from across India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Middle East markets.

"I am incredibly honoured and excited to lead Taiwan in some of the most dynamic international tourism source markets like India, Middle East amongst others. Taiwan is one of the world's premier travel destinations and packs tremendous destination punch within its small geography that has never ceased to delight and entertain international visitors. It would be my utmost endeavor to take brand Taiwan, the marketing and promotion of the diverse destination, its offerings and experiences to newer heights and help create destination demand across sectors like business, leisure and MICE tourism in these markets," Shih said while commenting on his appointment.

Shih will also strengthen TTA's global network of outposts comprising of marketing and PR professionals in order to create robust destination marketing bases.

Also a travel professional, Shih comes with a diverse background. In his previous roles, Shih has served as the Section Chief of Taipei City's Land Administration Department and as Associate Engineer of Rapid Transit Systems Department, Taoyuan City. In his last assignment, Shih has served as the Analyst at Taiwan Tourism Administration under the Ministry of Transportation and Communication.

