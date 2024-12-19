NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 19: Antara Senior Care, an integrated eco-system provider for lifestyle and lifecare solutions for seniors, and a part of the $4 bn Max Group, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Dr. Lal PathLabs, one of India's most trusted names in diagnostic services. Through this partnership, the two organizations will jointly offer diagnostic services to senior customers, strengthening their commitment to providing accessible, accurate, and timely healthcare solutions across the country.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Hails PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' Policy Once Again, Says 'Russia Stands in Fourth After China, US and India in Economic Parity'.

The partnership will also facilitate greater access to cutting-edge diagnostic technology, with Dr. Lal PathLabs's state-of-the-art laboratories ensuring accurate test results and fast turnaround times. Antara's wide network of healthcare professionals and service points will help streamline the sample collection process, ensuring convenience and efficiency for users. With special diagnostic packages designed to address various specific needs of seniors, the collaboration will be a step closer to ensuring timely and early diagnosis and discovery in case of any health challenges. This curated geriatric care package - Varishtha Aarogya Vardaan -- includes a comprehensive range of essential blood tests specifically curated for seniors. These tests are designed to address critical health parameters and ensure a thorough assessment of overall wellbeing.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said, "We are very happy to partner with Dr. Lal PathLabs to bring high-quality diagnostic services closer to our seniors. This collaboration will enhance our ability to provide better geriatric care and ensure seamless experience for our elderly customers, from sample collection to result delivery."

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin’s Father Says ‘Humiliation’ Was Reason for Star All-Rounder’s Retirement, Asks ‘How Long Can He Tolerate All Those Things?’.

Shankha Banerjee, CEO, Dr. Lal PathLabs, expressed, "Our partnership with Antara is an important step forward in our mission to improve healthcare services for elderly patients. By combining Antara's extensive network in senior care and our expertise in testing, we will ensure that seniors receive accurate and timely results, which are critical for effective healthcare management, particularly in geriatric care."

With this collaboration, both Antara Senior Care and Dr. Lal PathLabs are reaffirming their commitment to setting new standards in healthcare services and improving the overall health outcomes for millions of patients across India.

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the 5 billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of businesses - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services.

Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In 2024, it will open its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150 with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase.

Antara's Assisted Care Services include 'Care Homes,' 'Care at Home' and 'Antara AGEasy '. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With facilities across Gurgaon, Noida and Bengaluru, the Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short- term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provides well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. Antara AGEasy - an online and offline store - focuses on senior specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)