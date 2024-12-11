Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of over Rs 35 lakh crores during the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024, stated the state's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on the last day of the summit.

Speaking at the summit on Wednesday, Rajasthan CM announced that the state government will present the status of works signed under the MoUs during the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024. CM stated that the report card of the works will be presented on 11 December, on the completion of one year of the summit.

Also Read | Apple Watch Ultra 3 Likely To Introduce Satellite Connectivity Feature; Check Details of Upcoming Smartwatch From iPhone Maker.

During his speech, Rajasthan's CM highlighted the importance of Rising Rajasthan in elevating the industrial agenda of the state, which will have a far-reaching effect in shaping the state's business environment.

"Through this summit, the Rs 35 lakh crore worth of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) that have been signed will be implemented with full force, ensuring that they contribute to the development of Rajasthan. This summit will mark a new chapter in the state's development, helping Rajasthan move forward rapidly on the path of progress," he said, addressing the gathering at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit.

Also Read | Chinmoy Krishna Das Bail Plea Rejected: Bangladesh Court Turns Down Bail Petition of Hindu Priest Again, Cites Absence of Lawyer.

"I want to assure you and give you confidence that with the development of 53,000 kilometres of roads, 9 greenfield motorways, and a progressive startup ecosystem, we are working with full seriousness and speed to transform Rajasthan into a major economic and business power within the next four years," Rajasthan CM added.

Wednesday is the third and last day of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024. The summit has attracted global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

The summit features an array of thematic and sectoral sessions organised by various state government departments.

Major industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group; Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group; Kumar Mangalam, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; and Karan Adani, MD, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., attended the three-day summit in Jaipur from December 9 to 11.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday announced plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore to boost the production of zinc and oil. While Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, unveiled an ambitious Rs 7.5 lakh crore investment plan for Rajasthan at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)