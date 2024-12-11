New Delhi, December 11: Apple is reportedly planning to introduce satellite connectivity in its upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3, which is expected to launch in 2025. The new feature will likely allow users to stay connected even in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi networks. According to reports, Apple aims to integrate satellite texting to enable its users to send messages via satellites when traditional communication options are unavailable.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple plans to bring satellite connections to its smartwatch in 2025. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is said to enable users to send off-the-grid text messages using Globalstar Inc.’s satellites when they do not have access to cellular or Wi-Fi connections. According to multiple reports, Apple and Globalstar have strengthened their partnership. In November, Apple made an investment of around USD 1.5 billion in Globalstar to enhance and expand its infrastructure. Apple May Launch Next iPad Pro With M5 Chipset in 2025; Know What To Expect.

The satellite connectivity feature can be useful for those who engage in outdoor activities like hiking or camping, where reliable communication is essential. The integration of satellite technology into the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra is anticipated to be an advancement in wearable technology.

Next-Gen Apple Watch Ultra 3 Features (Expected)

Apple introduced satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14, and the feature was later made available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 as well. However, the Apple Watch has not yet included the feature. It seems Apple intends to add satellite connectivity to its Apple Watch Ultra 3. At first, the satellite feature was available for emergency texting, but with the introduction of iOS 18, Apple expanded its features to allow its users to send messages to anyone. Apple May Launch Its 1st Foldable iPhone in 2026; Know What To Expect.

Apple is reportedly considering to bring a blood pressure tracking feature to Apple Watch Ultra 3. The new feature is expected to allow Apple Watch users to monitor their blood pressure levels to keep track of their health more effectively. Additionally, there are also speculations that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be launched in 2025, along with a next-gen Apple Watch SE.

