New Delhi [India], August 3: African education might undergo a revolution with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI), which can solve major problems and generate game-changing chances for growth and learning. A lack of finances, a lack of competent instructors, and language hurdles are just a few of the challenges Africa has in providing high-quality education to its varied population. On this verge, Sanjeev Mansotra, Planet One Group Mentor, asserts utilizing AI can close several gaps, enhancing the effectiveness, personalization, and accessibility of education for children throughout the continent.

Sanjeev Mansotra, Dubai based businessman has recently expressed his concern over the barren education curricula in Africa that can be determined through a compelling use of AI (Artificial Intelligence).

First, by customizing learning opportunities to meet each student's requirements, AI-powered adaptive learning systems have the potential to completely transform the educational landscape. AI algorithms can determine students' strengths, limitations, and learning styles through ongoing evaluation and analysis of their progress and learning patterns. Based on this information, the system may design individualized learning paths that provide content and activities tailored to the individual needs of each learner. Sanjeev Mansotra’s core education inclination led him towards this strategy that guarantees students receive the appropriate number of challenges and assistance, enhancing their comprehension and information retention.

“Education is the key that unlocks the door to Africa's prosperity. By reshaping the education sector, we empower the next generation to become leaders, innovators, and change-makers who will shape the continent's future for the better”, says Sanjeev Mansotra. On planet one of the most undermined and underdeveloped countries are situated in the Africa continent, education is the only way to change and develop the educational and social infrastructure of Africa. After Sanjeev Mansotra’s wife’s last visit to Africa, Mansotra indulged in this revolutionized campaign to uplift the youth of Africa with better education curricula.

By giving students in rural and impoverished places access to high-quality learning opportunities, AI has the potential to democratize education. Students in remote villages may receive the same quality of education as students in metropolitan areas because of virtual classrooms, online courses, and AI-driven instructional content. By increasing educational access, we can close the knowledge gap and provide more people with the information and skills they need.

Additionally, by automating administrative duties like grading and lesson planning, AI may help instructors by freeing up crucial time so they can concentrate on teaching and mentoring. AI-powered technologies may also give teachers insights on their students' performance and learning progress, enabling them to see any areas where their pupils can benefit from further support.

Education in Africa has a lot of difficulties because of language issues, said Sanjeev Mansotra of Dubai. AI-powered language translation systems can dismantle these obstacles and make educational materials accessible throughout the continent in a variety of regional tongues. This encourages multilingual learning and makes sure that barriers imposed by language barriers do not prevent access to information.

By automating the creation of dynamic and interesting learning materials, AI can improve the quality of educational content creation. To improve the overall quality of education, educational institutions may use AI-driven learning analytics to discover patterns, evaluate the efficacy of teaching strategies, and make data-informed choices. Institutions may continuously enhance their instructional techniques and operational effectiveness by examining data on student performance, engagement, and results.

In conclusion, there are significant potential for the use of AI to revolutionize the African educational system. African nations may overcome major obstacles and establish an inclusive, individualized, and efficient education system by integrating AI technology. Sanjeev Gandhavraj Mansotra asserts, with data-driven insights, tailored learning experiences, and creative teaching and learning methods, the application of AI in education has the potential to empower students, educators, and institutions. To harness the potential advantages of AI in education and sculpt a better future for African students, Africa must engage in creating the required infrastructure, honing its AI skills, and encouraging collaboration amongst stakeholders in the education sector.

