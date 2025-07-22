VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: While AI remains the hottest area in business and tech, many people and organizations struggle to use it effectively to deliver value. The fifth annual SAS Hackathon, open for registration now through Aug. 31, provides a compelling way for people with varying job roles and levels of experience - from data scientists and developers to business analysts and students - to expand their AI skills. The global SAS Hackathon is a month-long, all-digital event where teams of participants collaborate and compete to solve business and social challenges using the latest AI and advanced analytics. The actual hacking runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 10. All entries will be judged by a panel of AI and analytics experts, and category and industry winners will be announced this fall. SAS, a leader in data and AI, produces the annual SAS Hackathon, which is sponsored by Microsoft and Intel. Latest AI technologies Among the technologies that SAS Hackathon teams can access are:- SAS® Viya®, SAS' cloud-native and cloud-agnostic data and AI platform.- SAS Viya Workbench, a new cloud-based developer environment for building AI models.- SAS Data Maker, a secure synthetic data generator.

Also Read | Yorkshire Pick Imam-Ul-Haq As Replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad; Caleb Jewell Re-Signs With Derbyshire.

Industry tracks SAS Hackathon team members can be - and often are - located on different continents. SAS experts will lead (and judge) industry-specific tracks for:- Banking- Energy & telecom- Health care & life sciences- Insurance- Public sector- Retail, consumer goods & manufacturing- IoT (internet of things) - a cross-industry track

New individual track for students For decades, SAS has supported university students looking to hone their analytics skills. And the SAS Hackathon has been a great way for those students to gain valuable - and marketable - experience in data and AI. For the last five years, students have been able to create or join SAS Hackathon teams, working with these teams to choose an industry track, refine a challenge to address, line up data sources and submit project information for judging. While students can still create or join teams in the industry tracks, this year's SAS Hackathon offers a new option: Students can register for the Student Individual track using their academic email. Participants in this track will use Cortex, an analytics simulation game developed by SAS with HEC Montreal, Canada's first business school, to tackle a fundraising challenge. Student participants will use SAS software and predictive modeling to identify which potential donors to call for maximum profit while minimizing costs. SAS will provide the data set and software access while students will build the models, submit their optimized call list and compete on a leaderboard. "Through the SAS Hackathon, all participants gain valuable hands-on experience, network with AI and analytics practitioners around the world, and work on big and meaningful challenges for their business, university and community," said Peter Lundqvist, Global Producer for the SAS Hackathon. "This data and AI experience can boost their portfolios and help them advance in their careers." Taking on big challenges SAS Hackathon teams can create analytical applications that solve real-world challenges and improve lives. For example, Team Butterflies was the grand champion of the 2024 SAS Hackathon. This team from SAS Partner Butterfly Data developed an AI-powered solution to help spot misinformation and disinformation. With Butterfly's tool, organizations can verify data sources, spot unreliable information and ensure the use of credible and ethical information to make decisions. The 2024 SAS Hackathon boasted a record 1,731 registrants from more than 70 countries. This led to an all-time high of 145 approved teams that participated in the month-long hack, supported by 110 SAS mentors. About SAS

Also Read | From Emraan Hashmi's 'Zeher' to Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara', All Unofficial Remakes Directed by Mohit Suri and Their Original Inspirations.

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®. SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2024 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)