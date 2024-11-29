NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], November 29: BAJA SAEINDIA, the flagship event of SAEINDIA, stands as a pinnacle in collegiate engineering design competitions. Encompassing the ingenuity of aspiring engineers, participating teams undertake the comprehensive process of conceptualizing, designing, modelling, analyzing, manufacturing, validating and competing with a single-seater ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) in a four hour Endurance. Each year, BAJA SAEINDIA engages with a substantial cohort of 5,000 to 10,000 engineering students. In this 18th season of BAJA SAEINDIA 2025 with 200 participating teams, the event will be organized in 3 phases, each phase more challenging than the previous one. The Virtual Round, hosted by Chitkara University, features static events such as sales, cost and design evaluation, along with the sustainability event and an engine simulation event. It also includes virtual dynamic events using IPG Carmaker, providing a comprehensive framework for evaluating the teams.

Also Read | Dil-Luminati Tour India 2024: Emotional Fan Requests Two Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh's Kolkata Show - Here's How the 'Nain Matakka' Singer Responded!.

With a commitment to fostering a smarter, safer and more sustainable future, BAJA SAEINDIA continues to equip students with the skills and expertise needed to address real-world challenges through exposure to cutting-edge technologies. The 2024 season marked a pivotal moment with the successful introduction of hBAJA and aBAJA, two groundbreaking categories designed to align students with the future of mobility. The hBAJA category, which debuted with three participating teams running their buggies on CNG, has seen a remarkable surge in interest, with 20 teams registering for the 2025 season--demonstrating the growing enthusiasm for hydrogen-based mobility solutions, where buggies will run on HCNG. Similarly, aBAJA, which began with five teams last year with their buggies driven without driver, has expanded significantly, attracting another 20 teams this year, underscoring the rising importance of ADAS (advanced Driver Assistance System) and autonomous vehicle development. These milestones highlight BAJA SAEINDIA's role as a dynamic platform that bridges the gap between academia and industry, preparing the next generation of engineers to excel in a rapidly evolving technological landscape and be industry ready.

The Virtual Round of BAJA SAEINDIA 2025 commenced with a press conference organized by Virtual BAJA host institute, Chitkara University. Dr. Sandhir Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University gave welcome address and talked about the journey of Chitkara University and its mission to empower the next generation of engineers.

Also Read | Nasscom Unveils Developer's Playbook for Responsible AI in India To Identify and Mitigate Risks in AI Development.

Talking about how BAJA SAEINDIA is playing a vital role in shaping next generation of mobility engineers, Balraj Subramaniam, Chairman, Organizing Committee, BAJA SAEINDIA said, "BAJA SAEINDIA has been a beacon of innovation and learning since its inception. Over the past 18 years, it has evolved into a dynamic platform that challenges students to excel in every aspect of engineering. With four categories now in place with a new theme of 'Fusion 4 Future' and exceptional participation from teams across the country, the event continues to grow year after year. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, partners, faculty and participating teams for their unwavering support in making BAJA SAEINDIA a resounding success. Over time, BAJA SAEINDIA alumni have positioned themselves in leadership roles across both the automotive and non-automotive industries worldwide, reflecting the tremendous growth of the event and the lasting impact it has had on its participants."

The success of BAJA SAEINDIA is strengthened by the valuable contributions of its partners, with Chitkara University serving as a consistent and dedicated supporter over the years. Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor at Chitkara University said, "Chitkara University and BAJA SAEINDIA have shared a profound and fruitful partnership since 2015. Hosting the physical round earlier and Virtual Round over the years has been a privilege that underscores our mutual commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry. We champion innovation, multidisciplinary collaboration and forward thinking engineering. Together with BAJA SAEINDIA, we are driving creativity, sustainability and excellence to shape the future of India's Automotive Landscape. This journey is a testament to the hard work, vision and dedication of everyone involved."

BPCL has been a steadfast supporter of BAJA SAEINDIA since its inception, significantly contributing to the event's growth and success. Ms. Charu Yadav, General Manager at Bharat Petroleum spoke about this long-standing partnership, stating, "BPCL is proud to have supported BAJA SAEINDIA since 2007. Our involvement began with providing fuel to the mBAJA teams, and over the years, we have expanded our role, including supplying electric fuel for the eBAJA buggies. It is incredibly rewarding to witness the progress we have made together. BPCL remains fully committed to BAJA SAEINDIA and will continue to support its mission of shaping the next generation of engineers. Through this partnership, BPCL is dedicated to driving innovation and excellence, empowering students with the skills needed to succeed in the industry."

As a past participant of BAJA SAEINDIA and now the Convener of the Virtual Round, Ruturaj Patil emphasized the importance of virtual events in shaping well-rounded engineers. He said, "Events like cost, design, sales evaluation, Sustainability event & engine simulation event are crucial in developing both the technical and operational skills of participating teams. These challenges go beyond engineering, encouraging students to explore the business and sustainability aspects of vehicle design, which prepares them for diverse roles in the industry. I am incredibly proud to be part of BAJA SAEINDIA's journey, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors whose continued support makes this event possible. Their belief in this competition empowers us to create an unparalleled platform for innovation, learning and future leadership."

The Third Phase of BAJA SAEINDIA 2025 is poised to elevate the competition to new heights, with events scheduled at three distinct locations. Commencing the series, mBAJA & hBAJA will showcase their prowess from 9 to 12 January 2025 at NATRAX, Pithampur. Following suit from 20 to 23 February 2025, the spotlight shifts to BV Raju Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as eBAJA takes center stage. The grand culmination is anticipated tentatively in mid 2025 at ARAI's Takwe facility near Pune, where aBAJA is set to bring the competition to its zenith. These strategically chosen venues promise a culmination of technical excellence and spirited competition, further underscoring the event's significance in shaping the future of mobility.

Chitkara University, a leading private university in India, is recognised for its focus on practical, industry-aligned education. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, the university is known for its cutting-edge research, innovation, and strong industry partnerships, aiming to produce graduates well-prepared to meet the challenges of the global marketplace.

For more information log in to university website www.chitkara.edu.in.

BAJA SAEINDIA is an educational pursuit for engineering college students, an out-of-classroom-education system, where engineering students can participate as a team, giving them pragmatic exposure to real-world challenges as faced in the industry. Originally started in the USA by the SAE International as Mini BAJA SAE, today it is being organized in several countries. In India, it is being organized as BAJA SAEINDIA since 2007: An engineering student-level competition in which teams from universities all over the country participate with a self-designed and self-run ATV. This is evaluated over a series of Static, Dynamic and Endurance events. Over the years, BAJA SAEINDIA has grown in numbers and has become a bigger event nationally and over the past years, expanded internationally as well. It serves as a platform for young engineering talent to showcase their skills and acquire real-life experience while overcoming obstacles and challenges critical for their long-term success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)