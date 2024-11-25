PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research's (SPJIMR) Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship (CFBE) is pleased to announce the launch of Sashakt, a new community-focused initiative aimed at empowering small business entrepreneurs (SBEs) from underprivileged backgrounds in Mumbai's Andheri K-West Ward. Beginning in December 2024 and running through March 2025, this programme seeks to provide vital knowledge and skills to help these entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses and strengthen their economic resilience.

Also Read | Aditya Thackeray Elected Shiv Sena-UBT's Legislative Party Leader in Maharashtra Assembly.

- The community-focused initiative aims to provide underprivileged entrepreneurs with the skills to build sustainable businesses.

Sashakt is tailored for local entrepreneurs aged 25-30 who are operating micro-enterprises. Selected from SPJIMR's Abhyudaya programme, participants will benefit from free education and mentorship aimed at youth from underserved communities. Over three months, the structured curriculum will provide practical, hands-on learning sessions in Hindi, ensuring accessibility and relevance. Each session will cover essential areas such as financial management, marketing, operations, and leadership, equipping participants with the tools necessary for success.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of HFC vs OFC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Faculty and alumni from the SPJIMR network will offer personalised mentorship, supporting participants in overcoming their unique business challenges and taking actionable steps toward growth.

Sashakt aims to:

* Create a supportive learning environment for entrepreneurs from underprivileged communities

* Provide access to resources and mentorship to help participants expand their businesses

* Enhance participants' financial literacy, business acumen, and operational efficiency

* Foster local economic resilience through community engagement and education

"As a community-focused institution, SPJIMR believes in the power of education to uplift and transform lives," said Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR. "With Sashakt, we are equipping local entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills they need to grow their businesses and make meaningful contributions to their communities."

"Each year, CFBE empowers hundreds of entrepreneurs and family business leaders across India through programmes that blend cutting-edge business education with practical mentorship. Sashakt extends our mission to the grassroots level, equipping local business owners with the skills and support needed to drive sustainable economic growth within their communities," said Prof. Tulsi Jayakumar, Executive Director of the CFBE at SPJIMR and Chairperson, Post Graduate Programme in Family Managed Business.

Visit CFBE Sashakt for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566457/SPJIMR_Sashakt_Underprivileged_Entrepreneurs.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566483/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)