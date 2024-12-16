PNN

New Delhi [India], December 16: The Sovereign School, a premier educational institution in Rohini, celebrated its much-awaited annual day, "UTSAV 2024," on December 15th with grandeur and success. This remarkable event served as a platform for students from Pre-School to Class 12 to showcase their exceptional talents, leaving the audience spellbound with their performances.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Students Locked Up in 'Dark Rooms' by Private Schools for Not Paying Fees, Claim Parents.

The program commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, accompanied by the reverberating Shankhnaad, symbolizing an auspicious start. The event's theme focused on significant global issues, including life on Earth, gender equality, health and wellness, and climate action, underscoring the school's commitment to fostering awareness and responsibility among its students.

The captivating performances included a harmonious orchestra, soul-stirring vocal renditions, and an enthralling thematic ballet. The audience was further delighted by dynamic acts such as Zumba, Yoga demonstrations, and a spellbinding UV Light Act, each showcasing the students' creativity and dedication.

Also Read | Supreme Court Seeks Reply From Centre in PIL Seeking Pan-India Safety Guidelines for Women, Will Examine Petition in January 2025.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, with Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of GGS IP University, Delhi, as the Chief Guest. Adding to the event's prestige were Justice Vijender Jain, Former Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana and Delhi High Courts, Justice Dr. Sudhir Jain, Former Judge of the Delhi High Court, Justice Manmohan Sharma, Principal Judge of the Family Court, East District, Delhi, and Justice Manish Khurana, Judge of Family Courts 01, Karkardooma Court Complex, Delhi. Their presence added a touch of inspiration and encouragement for the young achievers.

The Principal, Preetika Gupta, presented the school's annual report, highlighting the institution's milestones and progress over the year. Outstanding students were honored for their academic and extracurricular achievements, reinforcing The Sovereign School's tradition of excellence.

Chairman of the school, Ram Niwas Jindal, shared his vision for the institution, saying, "The Sovereign School is like one big family, and hosting UTSAV 2024 fills us with immense pride. Our aim is to provide holistic education, innovation, and global perspectives to our students, enabling them to grow into responsible, wise adults. This event is not merely a cultural celebration but a testament to our unwavering dedication to nurturing well-rounded, future-ready individuals."

The celebration concluded on a high note, leaving students, parents, and guests inspired and looking forward to the next chapter of the school's illustrious journey.

For further information, please contact:The Sovereign School, Rohini.Tel: 01127058811/22/33/44Email: thesovereignschool@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)