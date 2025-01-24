StarFish Global Communications

New Delhi [India], January 24: The beauty and personal care industry is booming, but for emerging brands, navigating high production costs and complex regulations can be daunting. Vive Cosmetics, a leading third-party manufacturer based in Mohali, Punjab, is breaking barriers for startups and small businesses with its client-focused and innovative approach. Recently, Managing Partner Prerna Singla was honored with the prestigious Outlook Magazine's Achievers Award in the category Iconic Leader in Ayurvedic and beauty Manufacturing Solutions for her remarkable work in empowering new brands and reshaping the beauty landscape.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 10 Crore Pilgrims Expected for Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' at Mahakumbh on January 29.

Driven by a mission to support entrepreneurial dreams, Vive Cosmetics offers scalable and sustainable manufacturing solutions tailored to meet the needs of startups. By pioneering low Minimum Order Quantities (MOQs), the company provides an affordable entry point for new businesses, enabling them to test products with reduced financial risk and foster innovation in the market. Specializing in a diverse array of products, Vive Cosmetics' portfolio spans skincare, haircare, soaps, Ayurvedic remedies, and personal hygiene solutions. Their offerings include hydrating creams & lotions, serums, face wash, shampoo & conditioners, sunscreens, lip oils, gels, and specialized ranges for men grooming & baby care . The company's private-label and customization services allow brands to translate their vision into high-quality products, with Vive Cosmetics managing everything from formulation and packaging design to regulatory compliance.

Prerna Singla's leadership has been instrumental in shaping Vive Cosmetics into a trusted partner for small businesses. With over a decade of experience in the manufacturing sector, Prerna combines operational expertise with a keen understanding of market trends, enabling startups to stand out in a competitive industry. Her dedication to innovation and quality has earned her widespread recognition, including the Outlook Achievers Award 2024 in Iconic Leader in Ayurvedic and Beauty Manufacturing Solutions category, highlighting her positive impact on the beauty industry.

Also Read | 'Sky Force' Review: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's War Drama, Co-Starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

Research and development remain at the core of Vive Cosmetics' operations, empowering brands to create products that resonate with modern consumers. Whether it's clean beauty, herbal formulations, or cutting-edge technologies, Vive Cosmetics ensures startups can deliver unique and high-performing products. The company's personalized support and rapid delivery times further bolster its reputation as a dependable partner. Beyond manufacturing, Vive Cosmetics takes on the complexities of production, freeing startups to focus on their strengths--marketing and distribution. This seamless collaboration helps small businesses thrive and grow in a dynamic market.

"At Vive Cosmetics, we aim to empower entrepreneurs by turning their ideas into reality," said Prerna Singla, Managing Partner of Vive Cosmetics. "Receiving this award is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting small businesses on their journey to success."

By offering reliable, affordable, and innovative solutions, Vive Cosmetics is bridging the gap between ambition and achievement for emerging beauty brands. For startups in the beauty and personal care industry, Vive Cosmetics is more than a manufacturer--it is a dedicated partner in their success.

About Vive Cosmetics

Vive Cosmetics is a premier third-party manufacturer based in Mohali, Punjab, specializing in skincare, haircare, Ayurvedic, and personal hygiene products. Focused on empowering startups and small businesses, the company provides tailored, innovative, and scalable solutions to meet diverse market needs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by StarFish Global Communications. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)