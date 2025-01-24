The war drama Sky Force hit the theatres on January 24. The film directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani is based on India’s first airstrike on the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war. This film features Akshay Kumar in the lead alongside Veer Pahariya, making his acting debut, with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal supporting roles. Sky Force has opened to mixed reaction from critics. While some have praised the film’s narrative and performances, others have found them lacking, leaving critics divided on the overall execution of the newly launched film. ‘Sky Force’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows a Struggling Veer Pahariya and Yet the War Drama Refuses To Take Flight!

Sky Force, which released in theatres coinciding with Republic Day weekend, is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films’ banner in association with Jio Studios. ‘Sky Force’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attends Special Screening of Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Aerial Actioner in Delhi (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sky Force’ Movie Below:

Scroll.in: “The events that precede the Sargodha strike and the attack itself are reduced to a bunch of fast-paced dogfights and fiery tableaux. At least on this score, the 125-minute movie delivers, with the smoothly staged action set pieces revealing how the IAF pilots outsmarted Pakistan’s vastly superior planes through sheer dexterity and a fighting spirit.”

NDTV Movies: “Sky Force is patchy, the acting is adequate - Akshay Kumar is obviously the fulcrum around which the rest of the cast revolves - and the quality of the storytelling inconsistent.”

India Today: “Directors Kewalani and Abhishek Anil Kapur carefully deal with the camaraderie of Akshay and Veer. Sky Force is a satisfactory film. A paisa vasool entertainer, which has done its homework right. It might not give you an otherworldly experience like other big-budgeted war movies we have seen in the past.”

Firstpost: “Akshay Kumar continues to impress with his act of wearing the uniform of the defence services. Veer Pahariya makes a smashing debut with his magnetic presence and charismatic charm as T Vijaya, a daring fighter pilot.”

The Indian Express: “Pahariya is efficient; Akshay appears distinctly older in the parts where everyone is young; grey-and-grizzled is a better look on him, which occurs briefly.”

Hindustan Times: “Sky Force is a well-made film that leaves you pondering what makes our soldiers so selfless. That montage of the reel and real-life characters, in the end, will haunt you as you leave the theatres.”

The synopsis of Sky Force, according to IMDb, reads: “Sky Force unravels a gripping tale inspired by true events from one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan. A hero lost, a comrade's quest for truth-an epic tribute to bravery, sacrifice, and unbreakable courage.”

