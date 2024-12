PNN

New Delhi [India], December 27: Huliot India Pipes India's First Certified Green Pipe has been breaking the glass ceiling in the fashion world with innovative new ways to promote green sustainable pipes.

Miss Universe India, Actress Divita Rai said, "I have been associated with Huliot India Pipes since 2 years and they surprise me every time we meet with some new ideas which is well executed. They create new benchmarks in the piping & real estate industry. When I was studying Architecture and having worked with numerous projects in Mumbai & Delhi, I visited Acetech Expo on many occasions. Today at Acetech Delhi Expo, Huliot India Art Lounge blew my mind with the creativity, art installations and fashion show concept. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience in the Huliot India Lounge and interacting with the people. I support the Huliot India Pipes products which are 100% Recyclable, Leakproof, Resistant to UV rays, chemicals & corrosion, lightweight and easy to install. "

Miki Kedem, CEO, Huliot India Pipes, said "We pioneer in creating revolutionary marketing initiatives in the piping industry. Our brand philosophy is to create the best drainage & pipe systems which are environment friendly and technology that is far superior than any other piping system in India. In the last decade we have seen a significant increase in developers, architects and interior designers using polypropylene pipes of Huliot India rather than pvc pipes in their residential and commercial projects. This shift will benefit the environment and help reduce climate change impact. Ultra Silent Pipes is the No 1 Acoustic Pipe in India and has seen a lot of good reviews and repeat orders from architects and interior designers. "

Sheena Chhabria of Sheena Inc, said "I am pleased to see the appreciation and enthusiasm for the Ceiling of Pipes, Throne of Pipes, Clear Black STP Art Installation and the Fashion show stage of recycled pipes. The Jury, Architects & Interior designers were delighted to see how we could make pipes look so spectacular and stand out in the entire expo. Winning the Special Jury Award for the Huliot India Stall made me and the team happy and proud to be felicitated by such an eminent jury. "

Roshan Roddrigues, Founder, Atlantis Media Ventures Limited, said "This project was very special, successful and most memorable. The Miss India Models for the Plant & Pipe Fashion show created history in the piping industry. Im grateful choreograph the show with amazing Miss India models Sifti Sarang - Femina Miss India Delhi 2024, Savy Rai Miss India Haryana, Sarannya Sharma - Miss Diva 2023, Ushtu Chibber from Chandigarh and other models from Delhi.

