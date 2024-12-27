Influencers turning social media platforms into a battlefield hasn’t been a new phenomenon. The rise of content creators has often sparked disagreements among popular faces, turning arguments into ugly debates. Something similar has been ongoing between internet sensation Elvish Yadav and YouTuber Slayy Point. For the unversed, the YouTube channel Slayy Point, with over nine million subscribers, is run by creators Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan. Their channel is renowned for creating diverse content, including roast videos, gaming, reactions and vlogs. However, a recent video, "Internet Celebrities EXPOSED, ft. MrBeast & Indian Creators," has sparked heated debate among the creators. So much so, that Slayy Point creator Gautami Kawale has been under the wrath of criticism ever since. Elvish Yadav’s fans attacked the creator by circulating morphed photos of her and even issuing threats online. The ongoing ‘E-Lafda’ has sparked curiosity among social media users about Gautami Kawale.

Who Is Gautami Kawale?

Gautami Kawale is a popular social media influencer and YouTuber who enjoys a massive fan following online. With her long-time friend Abhyudaya Mohan, they started their career on YouTube in 2016 with their channel Slayy Point. As young creators with unique ability to make fun and engaging content, they eventually began earning praise online, further increasing their popularity. Currently, their YouTube channel enjoys more than nine million subscribers with content ranging for roast videos, gaming clips, reactions and vlogs. Who Is Elvish Yadav, Arrested in Snake Venom Used at a Rave Party Case? Here’s All You Need To Know About the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner’s Controversial Case.

YouTuber Gautami Kawale

Slayy Point and Elvish Yadav ‘E-Lafda’

Internet personality and Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav took offence after YouTubers Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan posted a roast video "Internet Celebrities EXPOSED, ft. MrBeast & Indian Creators," on their channel. What sparked Elvish’s anger wasn’t the jokes in the video but the fact that the creators mentioned his mother, even showing a picture of her in the clip. That sparked an instant rage, and in a series of tweets, Elvish threatened the duo of legal action. Abhinav Arora Viral Video: 'India's Youngest Spiritual Orator' Once Featured in 'Falooda Express' Ice Cream Ad, Old Clips Surface After YouTuber Ankit aka Only Desi Talks About the Kid on His Channel.

In another now-deleted tweet, he further urged his followers to attack Slayy Point. “No restrictions for the Elvish army now show them what below the belt looks like,” read the tweet.

Elvish Yadav's Tweets Against Slayy Point (Photo Credits: X)

As expected, Elvish’s fans piled into the comment sections, spamming the social media pages of the YouTubers, especially Gautami, with curses and obscenities. They also began circulating morphed photos of Gautami.

After severe backlash from the fans, YouTubers Gautami Kawale and Abhyudaya Mohan deleted the part in question and even updated it on social media. But has it ended the online feud? The ongoing backlash continues, with Elvish’s followers spamming social media pages with abuses against Slayy Point.

