New Delhi, May 19: As part of its strategic transformation, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z') has unveiled a new brand universe for its next phase of growth. As part of it, Zee has changed its brand to 'Z'. The new brand universe was unveiled by the CEO, Punit Goenka, at the Company's marquee event, ZEE Cine Awards 2025, amid the industry's glitz and glamour.

The corporate brand embraced its new identity with an enthralling unveiling in the presence of its stakeholders. In line with its consumer-focused approach, all the company's channels and platforms will embrace the new brand universe on June 8, 2025, during the telecast of the ZEE Cine Awards.

Sharing his thoughts on the new brand universe, Punit Goenka, CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said, "As we embark on a phase of growth backed by a robust focus on content and technology, the new look envisioned for the Company is futuristic, dynamic, and agile. This is a firm representation of our team's capabilities to capitalise on emerging opportunities. It also reflects our commitment to embrace emerging technologies to enhance the overall consumer experience."

"Our brand promise of 'Yours Truly, Z' reflects the company's consumer-centric approach and its commitment to deliver meaningful entertainment experiences consistently. The brand pillars have been crafted in line with our rich value system, and will serve as our north star, guiding the Company in achieving the targeted aspirations to build a robust growth traiectory for the next century. We firmly believe this new approach exemplifies our relentless pursuit of excellence by taking accountability for results and innovating to deliver purposeful business outcomes," Goenka added.

Zee, in a statement, said it aims to transform itself into a content and technology powerhouse, offering premium quality content and an immersive consumer experience across entertainment platforms. In line with its futuristic approach, the company said it is taking bold steps to realise its long-term growth aspirations to enhance performance and profitability.

"The company will identify and create value-accretive opportunities that seamlessly amalgamate technology across all functions, including content creation, distribution and monetisation," the statement read. According to the company, the new design aims to inspire trust and deliver meaningful entertainment experiences to consumers across the globe.

The cutting-edge design further leverages the power of 'Z' in its adaptive and dynamic expressions across all platforms. The approach reflects the company's synonymity with 'Z' and its strong consumer connect established over the last three decades. In a letter to its valuable viewers, 'Z' expressed, "I promise to make you laugh louder, dream bigger, and feel more deeply in every moment and through every experience." Yours Truly, Z' will come to life in diverse languages on the company's platforms across markets, reiterating the brand's commitment to viewers.

