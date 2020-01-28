CEO Delhi Seeks Report from Rithala's Returning Officer over Anurag Thakur's Speech

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Delhi has sought a report from the returning officer of Delhi's Rithala constituency over Union Minister Anurag Thakur's speech at an election rally on December 27.The Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs had allegedly used inflammatory slogans at a BJP campaign rally in Delhi.Thakur, if found guilty, will become the second BJP leader to be pulled up by the Election Commission during the course of campaigns for the Delhi Assembly elections.Earlier, EC on January 25 had placed a temporary ban on BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from campaigning for Delhi assembly elections for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).The ban on Mishra from campaigning lasted for 48 hours starting 5 pm, last Saturday, over his tweet where he termed the ensuing Assembly elections in the national capital as a contest between 'India and Pakistan.' Voting for the Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8 and the counting process will begin on February 11. (ANI)

