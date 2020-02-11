David Luiz Happy to Play at Any Position for Arsenal

Leeds [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): Arsenal's David Luiz said that he is ready to play at any position whatever coach Mikel Arteta decides."I always want to play. I always play in the way, the coach wants to play", Goal.com quoted Luiz as saying.Earlier, Pablo Mari made a move to Arsenal from Brazil's club Flamengo on loan until the end of the season.Mari played at the center-back position in Flamengo which is similar to what Luiz plays for 'The Gunners'.Luiz said that he has played at different positions in his career and it does not affect him."It doesn't matter the side, it doesn't matter which position. You guys know I played a lot of positions during my career. I'm always ready for that," he saidOn Mari's role in Arsenal, Luiz said that squad has a diversity of players and it will prove good for the side for the upcoming clashes."It's good when you have a squad with a lot of quality players. We have a game every week, you have to be happy with this," he addedArsenal will next take on Newcastle on February 16 in the Premier League clash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)