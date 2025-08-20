New Delhi, August 20: A part of a three-storey building collapsed near City Wall alongside Sadbhavna Park in Delhi's Daryaganj area on Wednesday, killing three workers on the spot, Delhi Police said. The deceased have been identified as Zubair, Gulsagar, and Taufiq. They have been moved to LNJP Hospital. Daryaganj Building Collapse: 3 Killed After Two-Storey Building Collapses Near Sadbhavna Park in Delhi, Rescue Efforts Underway (Watch Video).

VIDEO | Three people died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi’s Daryaganj on Wednesday, an official said. An information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where a building, consisting… pic.twitter.com/af6rUUb1GH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Three people dead in a building collapse incident under the Daryaganj Police Station limits; NDRF personnel conduct search and rescue operation at the incident site pic.twitter.com/k1VOgexXVW — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

Civic authorities, including the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have been informed. Legal action will be taken after verification of the facts. Rescue operations are currently underway. More details are awaited.

