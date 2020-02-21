Devotees Throng Shankaracharya Temple on Mahashivaratri in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): A large number of devotees thronged the Shankaracharya temple here on Friday on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.The temple lit in hues of blue and pink for the festival associated with Lord Shiva looked magnificent, overlooking the famous Dal Lake.It is the first celebration of Mahashivratri festival after the Centre withdrew Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The festival, which is celebrated with usual fervour and grandeur by Hindus, drew a large number of devotees.Mahashivaratri, which translates to the greatest night of Shiva, is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country.It celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti. (ANI)

