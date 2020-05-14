Dust Storm, Rain, Hail Hit Parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): In a sudden change of weather, heavy rain and hail lashed some parts of the national capital on Thursday.Before the heavens opened up, dust storm enveloped the city. It was soon followed by heavy rain and thunderstorm with squall or hail.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds during day time in Delhi for tomorrow.The weather agency had predicted duststorm or thunderstorm with squall or hail in the national capital for today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)