Dutee Chand to Participate in Khelo India University Games

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Friday confirmed her participation for the first edition of Khelo India University Games."Yes, I will sprint for my University (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) next week," Chand said in a statement.The inaugural edition of Khelo India University Games will be held in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1.World University Games champion Chand said that her focus will be to perform well at the games and achieve the qualification standard for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics."I may make the grade on the strength of my world ranking (currently No. 54 in 100m and No. 43 in 200m) but I really want to make it to the Olympic Games by achieving the qualification standard. To improve my ranking, I will need to compete in some quality events and, for some reason or the other, that has not happened," she said, returning to her intense workout at the Kalinga Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first edition of Khelo India University Games on February 22.As many as 3400 athletes from 159 universities across the country have been given entries in 17 disciplines namely archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby, and kabaddi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)