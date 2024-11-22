Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): When it comes to exercising, many actors in B-Town prefer pilates. Actor Ananya Panday also loves to elevate her health by adding pilates sessions to her workout regime.

On Friday, celebrity fitness coach Namrata Purohit shared a video of her training Ananya on how to build strong muscles and core.

"Sneak peek into a session with @ananyapanday stronger each day," she captioned the post.

As soon as Namrata dropped the video, fans of Ananya chimed in the comment section and gave heartfelt reactions.

" fire emojis," a fan commented.

"Pilates is one of the best exercises," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is basking in the success of her Netflix film 'CTRL'.

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.

Prior to 'CTRL', Ananya delivered a successful performance in the 'Call Me Bae' series.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating Ananya's hard work as she delivered back-to-back successful projects.

While opening up about her daughter's newfound success, Bhavana feels that Ananya's rise from being seen as a nepo kid to an actor who is capable of giving life to a character comes down to the mantra that exists within them.

" (I am) very grateful. I know she's worked hard and everyone does. She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard and take the important, necessary criticism in your stride and work even harder. And the rest is noise," she said.

In the coming months, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space in a new romantic drama titled 'Chand Mera Dil' with Lakshya. (ANI)

