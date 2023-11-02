Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): American actor Armie Hammer is back on Instagram. Hammer, 37, shared a new post on the social media platform showing the inside of a moving train. It's not clear exactly where Hammer is in the video, which is set to the song "El Millonario" by the artist Gitkin, as reported by People.

In the clip shared by him, one can see a laptop playing a video of a man running beside a horse.

He also appeared to have scrubbed his past posts before sharing the new video, which is now his only post on his grid.

According to People, the actor has been out of the spotlight since he and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers reached a settlement in their divorce in June. The former couple agreed to joint custody of their two children, Harper, 8, and Ford, 6, according to documents obtained by People in July.

Hammer, 41, married Chambers in May 2010. She filed for divorce in July 2020, and the couple announced their split on Instagram a few days before the divorce filing.

He denied any criminal wrongdoing, though he admitted to being emotionally abusive towards exes. The actor also said in the interview that he was sexually abused as a teen and detailed suicidal thoughts he experienced following allegations made against him in 2021, according to People.

In April, a communications director for the Los Angeles District Attorney's office told People that Los Angeles police had "presented a case" regarding claims of sexual assault made against Hammer to the district attorney's office.

Tiffiny Blacknell, director of communications for the district attorney's office, then told People in May that Hammer would not face charges, saying the office was "unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime," she said at the time.

Hammer has not appeared in a movie role since Death on the Nile, which was released in 2022, reported People. (ANI)

