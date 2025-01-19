Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Actor Barry Keoghan has shared that becoming a father, helped him understand the struggle of his mother.

In a new video, he discussed the state of children's social care, drawing on his experience growing up in the foster care system, reported People.

Keoghan had lived in 13 different foster homes before moving in with his grandmother.

"As I've got older and I've had my own son," he said, adding, "I realized that it was such hard work for her and, you know, her and my father. And luckily there was a good care system there, which is massively important."

Keoghan, who shares his two-year-old son Brando with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro has previously talked about his childhood, including his mother Debbie, who struggled with addiction and died when he was 12, according to People.

He said that he still feels "a massive loneliness" despite the fame and success he's experienced since becoming an actor.

Keoghan occasionally opened up about being a father to Brando, whom he welcomed with Sandro in August 2022.

"People love to use my son as ammunition or whatever, and it kind of leads me to stop [posting him]. The more attention I've gotten lately and the more in the public I've become, the less I've posted about my child because I don't think it's fair to put my child online," he said.

"I ain't going to feed them more material," he added, noting that "they don't deserve that," reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)