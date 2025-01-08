Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor John Abraham attended the anti-drug awareness campaign event in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor called himself an example of a disciplined life and encouraged students to stay away from drugs.

As part of a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, Navi Mumbai has started a big campaign called 'Drug-Free Forever Navi Mumbai'.

Also Read | 'Main Hoon Aloo Tu Hai Gobi’: Netizens React to ‘Squid Game 2’ Hindi Dubbed Version on Netflix, Share Hilarious Lines (Watch Video).

John advised the students to lead a disciplined life and become a role model for their friends and colleagues.

During his speech at the anti-drug awareness campaign event, the 'Vedaa' actor said, "I personally am talking about myself and you should follow the example. I have not touched drugs in my life. No smoking, no drinking and no drugs. Being very disciplined in life is very important. Become a role model for your colleagues and your friends. I don't have time to give a long speech but I will tell you just be very disciplined. Be a good citizen of this country and a good citizen of India. Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai wish you all the best. Train hard so you can get some biceps."

Also Read | 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Invites Priyanka Gandhi and Family To Watch Her Film on Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Following the conclusion of the anti-drug awareness campaign event in Mavi Mumbai, actor John expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for gracing the occasion and congratulated Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe.

"I would like to congratulate the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and CM Devendra Fadnavis for gracing this occasion. This is a very important initiative for Maharashtra and the youth of Navi Mumbai. It is a great example to push forward to the entire country."

John Abraham was last seen in the action thriller Vedaa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)