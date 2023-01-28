New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Siddharth Anand's latest release, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', has now delivered the biggest opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema with a Day 3 collection of Rs 313 crore gross worldwide.

The film marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the 'Tiger' movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.

Siddharth, who also directed 'War', another part of the YRF spy universe has stated that the records that he has smashed will propel him to push boundaries to create more cinematic marvels like 'Pathaan' on the global stage.

Talking about 'Pathaan' in a statement, he said, "It feels incredible to deliver the biggest 3-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema. For someone, who is passionately committed to his craft, this is simply a phenomenal result that will inspire me to push the envelope of cinema in India even further."

He added, "My personal ambition has been to make spectacle movies that entertain people and deliver the best community viewing experience. I have tried to do that through most of my films. With 'War' and now 'Pathaan', I'm feeling even more confident to push myself and my team, to try to create bigger spectacles that can make India proud on the global stage."

With its opening weekend record, 'Pathaan' also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach 300 crores worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend.

On Day 3, which was a normal working day, 'Pathaan' collected 38 crore net in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned 1.25 crore net. The total India collection on Day 3 was 39.25 crore net (47 crores gross).

Meanwhile, the overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected 43 crores gross (USD 5.3M). The total worldwide collection on Day 3 was an insane 90 crores worldwide gross box office.

The total India GBOC after 3 days stands at 201 crores gross and the total overseas collection is at 112 crores gross (USD 13.66M).

Speaking about the humungous collection of 'Pathaan' Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement, "It is incredible that Pathaan has registered the biggest all-time opening in India and overseas, considering the collections of the film in the first 3 days of release which is dubbed as the opening weekend for any film. Pathaan has been blessed by Indians across the globe and what is happening with this film is unprecedented and historic."

'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. (ANI)

