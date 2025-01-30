Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): The performer lineup for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards has expanded, with Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monae, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Stevie Wonder all set to take the stage, reported Deadline.

There will be a series of special performances during the In Memoriam segment, a salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones and tributes celebrating the spirit of the city of Los Angeles.

Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims are also part of the lineup. Their names were announced earlier.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will air live from L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, as per the outlet.

"The upcoming Grammy Awards won't just be about celebrating and honouring the best in music this year," said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., adding, "They will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need. We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires," reported Deadline.

Beyonce is the top contender at the 2025 show with 11 nominations, followed by Charli XCX and Post Malone, who each have eight noms. Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish are up for seven awards, with Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan close behind with six nominations.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will go ahead as planned on February 2, airing live from the venue in Los Angeles. (ANI)

