Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): The screening of the upcoming film 'Homebound' turned into a star-studded affair in Mumbai, with several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, making an appearance at the event.

'Homebound' is one of the critically acclaimed films of this year, after it garnered fame at prestigious film festivals, including Cannes and the Toronto Film Festival 2025. The movie has also been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars this year.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Ahead of its theatrical release on September 26, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Sunday.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan looked effortlessly handsome in an all-black outfit. The actor wore a black shirt and pants, and paired them with a black leather jacket.

Twinkle Khanna was also spotted at the screening. The actress looked elegant in an embroidered plazo and a black blazer. Twinkle complemented her outfit with gold-plated earrings at the event.

Actor Farhan Akhtar attended the screening of 'Homebound' with his wife Shibani Dandekar. The actor wore an all-black outfit for the event, while Shibani wore a brown dress.

The 'Chhaava' star Vicky Kaushal also graced the event with his charm as he posed for the photographers prior to the screening of 'Homebound' in Mumbai.

The actor looked classy in a blazer and a black shirt paired with black pants. He complemented his outfit with sunglasses.

The lead actor of 'Homebound, ' Ishaan Khatter, looked classy in a white shirt and black pants. He complemented his look with a black scroll. He attended the screening with his father and actor Rajesh Khattar.

Janhvi Kapoor paid a beautiful tribute to her late mother Sridevi by wearing her blue saree at the screening of the event. The actress was undoubtedly the highlight of the event.

Actress Urmila Matondkar also attended the screening of 'Homebound'. She wore a beautiful green dress for the event.

The Homebound complete cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan, producer Karan Johar and others, also posed for a group photo before the screening of the film.

The lead cast and director also posed for the photo at the event.

Veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor also attended the screening with his wife Maheep Kapoor and niece Anshula Kapoor.

The screening also saw the attendance of several other bollywood celebrities, including Richa Chaddha, Orry, Jannat Zubair, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Samay Raina, Medha Shankar, Karan Teckar, Nakuul Mehta, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Javed Ali, Vedang Raina, Bhuvan Bam, Aayush Sharma, Farah Khan, Pratibha Ranta, Varun Sood, Tamannah Bhatia, Mukesh Chhabra and others.

Ghaywan's 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described 'Homebound' as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival."

"It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them," said the director, adding that he hopes the film "helps us look closer--with empathy--and see what we've been conditioned to ignore."

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer of Homebound, which is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on September 26. (ANI)

