Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Singer Kanika Kapoor could not be happier as she married her "prince" Gautam Hathiramani in London on May 20.

Taking to Instagram, Kanika penned a heartfelt post, expressing her gratitude to the universe for helping her meet London-based businessman Gautam.

"And I said YES. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero," she wrote.

Along with the post, Kanika dropped a string of images from her dreamy wedding.

In one of the pictures, Kanika is seen smiling and looking at the camera as she held Gautam's hand. The other image features Kanika and Gautam sealing a special moment with a kiss.

For the occasion, Kanika wore a pink, silver and golden lehenga and accessorised with traditional jewellery. Gautam opted for a cream coloured ethnic outfit and added a neckpiece.

Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok. They got divorced in 2012. She is a mom to three kids - Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj. (ANI)

