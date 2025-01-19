Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Fans of Justin Bieber are buzzing with excitement after the pop star shared images of himself recording music, sparking speculation about a potential album release in 2025.

The photos, uploaded on Instagram, show Bieber wearing headphones and holding a microphone, seemingly immersed in the creative process.

The images, credited to photographer Rory Kramer, follow a teaser earlier in the week when Bieber posted a 24-second snippet of a new song.

This isn't the first time Bieber has teased studio work. In October, he shared photos of a session with a keyboard and microphone.

Around the same time, fellow artist Mk.gee told in an interview that he had been collaborating with Bieber in the studio.

"He's searching. Anything that comes out of his mouth: That's pop music," Mk.gee said, as per Billboard.

If a new album materializes, it would mark Bieber's first since 2021's 'Justice', which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The album produced hit tracks like "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper, and the chart-topping "Peaches" with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

Since then, Bieber has been relatively quiet in terms of solo releases. His last single, "Honest" featuring Don Toliver, dropped in 2022.

In 2023, he appeared on Toliver's track "Private Landing" alongside Future and collaborated with SZA on an acoustic version of her song "Snooze." (ANI)

