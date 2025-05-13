PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) version 3.8 brings the updated World of Wonder (WOW) Editor 3.8. The update makes game creation and editing much easier for players. Visual programming has been improved with new blocks to help the players to build and customise better. One of the key additions is the character projection position block. The new feature will help players set the character models centre to the ground. It will help players to adjust and set a characters position easily. The reset all players character block will allow to reset all players' characters for easier editing. The floating window preview will now help players to preview special effects presets and animation during the selection. It will make the creation process faster. Buffs have also been improved. Now, buff-related event blocks will work better when a buff is applied through a pickup to allow creators' accuracy. GTA VI Launch on PS5, Xbox Series Consoles on May 26, 2026: Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveals Characters and Map Locations; Check Expected PC Release Timeline.

PUBG Mobile WOW Editor 3.8

WOW Editor 3.8 is Here! 🚀 🎮 New skills and resources ⚙️ Smoother performance 🔍 Smarter search tools 📊 Upgraded data center Unleash your creativity and build your ultimate game mode now! 🔥 📲 https://t.co/KJuLPM94vJ#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGM380 #PUBGMWOW #PUBGMWOW380 pic.twitter.com/PL0zpmZXXa — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 12, 2025

