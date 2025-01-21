Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], January 21 (ANI): The eighth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival is set to take place from January 23 to 26, 2025, on the beaches of Kozhikode.

Organised by the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation and co-promoted by DC Books, Asia's largest literature festival will bring together over 500 speakers from 15 countries, with an expected audience of more than 600,000. This year's festival promises an extraordinary confluence of ideas, art, and culture, highlighting some of the most celebrated names in literature, science, and the arts.

"This is the eighth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival and this year we have two noble Prize winners Venki Ramakrishnan and Esther Duflo along with the Booker Prize winners," Ravi DeeCee, Chief Facilitator, Kerala Literature Festival told ANI.

He added, "There are also 15 authors from 15 countries participating in the festival and we also have France as a guest nation for this edition.."

A groundbreaking feature of KLF 2025 is the presence of six Booker Prize winners for the first time. Jenny Erpenbeck, Paul Lynch, Michael Hofmann, GauZ', Sophie Mackintosh, and Georgi Gospodinov will enrich the event with their literary brilliance. Adding further prestige, Nobel laureates Dr. Venki Ramakrishnan and Esther Duflo will offer their unique insights, marking KLF as a premier global platform for intellectual dialogue, as per the Kerala Literature Festival press release.

France, the guest nation for this edition, will showcase its vibrant cultural and literary heritage. Renowned French figures such as Philippe Claudel, Pierre Singaravelou, Johanna Gustawsson, and Zeina Abirached will represent the nation's diverse artistic traditions.

Other notable French participants include Julie Stephen Chheng, Timothee de Fombelle, and Fred Nevche, whose contributions will elevate discussions on literature, history, and art. France's inclusion underscores the festival's commitment to fostering international collaboration and cultural exchange.

Luminaries like historian Ramachandra Guha, actor Naseeruddin Shah, actress Huma Qureshi, violin maestro L. Subramaniam, and flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia will share their perspectives. Acclaimed authors such as Ira Mukhoty, Manu S Pillai, Amit Chaudhuri, and Abraham Verghese will delve into topics ranging from historical narratives to contemporary fiction.

The festival's global appeal is further amplified by the participation of international voices like Norwegian novelist Helga Flatland and New Zealand's Catherine Chidgey, according to the press release.

There will also be performances by Ustad Waseem Ahmed Khan, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, and Ustad Mukhtiyar Ali, blending literature and music in a unique celebration of creativity.

"KLF 2025 is a true celebration of diversity and dialogue," said Ravi Deecee, Chief Facilitator of the Kerala Literature Festival in a statement, adding, "By bringing together brilliant minds from across the world, we aim to foster conversations that transcend boundaries and celebrate the universal power of storytelling. This year's festival promises to inspire and captivate everyone who joins us."

This year, the Kerala Literature Festival has announced the prestigious KLF Book of the Year Awards, recognizing exceptional contributions in both fiction and non-fiction. The shortlist includes acclaimed works such as The Day the Earth Bloomed by Manoj Kuroor, The Distaste of the Earth by Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih, Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life by Upamanyu Chatterjee, and more in the fiction category, alongside Dalithan: An Autobiography by KK Kochu, The Identity Project by Rahul Bhatia, and others in non-fiction, according to the press release. (ANI)

