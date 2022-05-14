Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey's new movie 'Peter Five Eight', which is his attempt to return to films following sexual assault and misconduct allegations in 2017, will be heading to the Cannes market.

President of sales at VMI International, J.D. Beaufils, told The Hollywood Reporter that the mystery thriller stars Spacey in the lead and has been completed ahead of its Cannes screening.

'Peter Five Eight', in which Spacey plays Peter, a charismatic man in a black sedan who shows up in a small mountainside community, has been financed by Mad Honey and LTD Films and is a co-production of Ascent Films and Forever Safe.

Jet Jandreau has portrayed Sam, a glamorous real estate agent who's revealed to be unhinged and a troubled alcoholic with a dark secret, while Rebecca De Mornay plays Brenda, whom Peter targets for information at the urging of his powerful and shadowy boss, Mr. Lock.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner and star of Netflix's 'House Of Cards', is also set to star in another movie being shopped in Cannes, the historical drama '1242 - Gateway To The West'.

These two films are among the first Spacey projects to be on sale in the market since 2017 apart from 'The Man Who Drew God' which will also be on sale on the Croisette via OneTwoThree Media, as per Deadline. (ANI)

