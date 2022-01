Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has been improving.

On Sunday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, shared the latest health update.

Also Read | Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr Dies by Suicide, Filmmaker Issues Statement.

As per Dr Samdani, Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has improved from yesterday, however, she is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The veteran singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital two weeks ago on January 10, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

Also Read | Julia Fox Clarifies She's Not Dating Kanye West for Fame or Money, Says 'I've Dated Billionaires My Entire Adult Life'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)