New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi will always remain special for actress Parineeti Chopra as she recently got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in the national capital.

A few days after exchanging rings with Raghav at Delhi's Kapurthala House on May 13, Parineeti penned a special note for "Dilli" as she bid adieu to the place.

Also Read | Fast X: From Jason Momoa’s Scene-Stealing Baddie to a Cliffhanger Climax, 5 Plot Reveals We Learnt From Early Reactions to Vin Diesel’s Action Film! (SPOILER ALERT).

Sharing a picture of the Delhi airport, she wrote, "Bye Bye Dilli. Leaving my dil behind"

On Tuesday, Parineeti and Raghav expressed gratitude to their well-wishers.

Also Read | Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Makers Give Glimpse of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's First Track ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ from Their Film (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti dropped a picture with a message written on it, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement was an intimate ceremony, attended by close friends and family. Members from the political fraternity and film industry also attended the function.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray marked their presence at the ceremony.

Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra also attended the engagement ceremony in Delhi.

The couple greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house after the ceremony. The newly engaged duo were all smiles for the camera. The family members of the Chopra and Chadhas distributed sweets for the paps stationed outside the venue.

For the special day, Parineeti wore a full-sleeve suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Manish Malhotra gave the details of her dress as a "rose-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and ethereal signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta with our exquisite uncut jewellery for an idyllic engagement ensemble."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)