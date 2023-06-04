Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday dropped a sweet birthday wish for her father Pawan Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a throwback picture from her engagement which she captioned, "I learnt how to be strong from you. I learnt how to be soft from you. Eye of the tiger, the heart of a baby. Love, Sahaj, Shivang and me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtDv-RDoLSH/

In the picture, tears of happiness were visible in Pawan's eyes at her daughter's engagement. Parineeti with one of her brothers can also be seen wiping the tears of their father.

Parineeti's father replied in the comment section. He wrote, "Thank you and love you all."

Soon after the 'Ishaqzaade' actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons."Parineeti mam respect," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Wow Nice mam ."

Parineeti has been headlines a lot in the last several months owing to her relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. (ANI)

