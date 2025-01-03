In a refreshing departure from traditional glamour, Bollywood actresses have been spotted embracing a more casual and laid-back style by incorporating hoodies or sweatshirts into their wardrobes. The once-athletic garment has now become a fashion staple, effortlessly blending comfort with a hint of urban chic. Winter Fashion 101: Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Hegde & Others Slay in Velvet Suits (View Pics).

Sweatshirts, known for their relaxed fit and cosy appeal, have found their way into the wardrobes of Bollywood's leading ladies, adding a touch of effortless cool to their off-duty ensembles. Whether it's during casual outings or while travelling, actresses like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have been seen donning sweatshirts to exude a sense of understated style and comfort. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Other Actresses Slaying in Chikankari Lehengas (View Pics).

The versatility of sweatshirts allows Bollywood actresses to experiment with different looks, from pairing them with denim for a classic casual vibe to layering them with trendy athleisure pieces for a more contemporary appeal. The ease with which sweatshirts can be styled to suit various occasions has made them a popular choice among the fashion-forward actresses of Bollywood. To check out B-town actresses in their coolest sweatshirts, keep scrolling!

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The trend of Bollywood actresses wearing sweatshirts has also resonated with fans and followers, inspiring a more relatable and attainable fashion sense. By embracing this piece of attire, these actresses have not only redefined casual dressing but have also encouraged their fans to prioritise comfort without compromising on style.

In a world where fashion is often synonymous with high glamour, the sight of Bollywood actresses effortlessly pulling off sweatshirts serves as a refreshing reminder that comfort and style can seamlessly coexist. As the trend continues to gain momentum, it's evident that sweatshirts have secured their place as a timeless and versatile wardrobe essential for Bollywood's leading ladies.

