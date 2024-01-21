Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Late Actor On His Birthday!

He was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel The fault in our stars, the film went for an OTT release.

Jan 21, 2024
Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Late Actor On His Birthday!
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday remembered the late actor and her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a picture of the Kai Po Che actor on his stories and captioned it with a red heart emoticon. Rhea, who was rumoured to be a in a relationship with Sushant before his death in 2020, fell in the glare of the law enforcers after the late actor's father filed an FIR against her. Accusing her of abetment to suicide and money laundering, Sushant's father demanded legal action against Rhea. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Mukesh Chhabra Remembers the Late Dil Bechara Actor, Shares Pics and Writes ‘Happy Birthday Bhai’.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things. Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success MS Dhoni - The Untold Story. His last big-screen appearance was Chhichhore which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit.

He was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel The fault in our stars, the film went for an OTT release.

