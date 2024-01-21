Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest actors of Bollywood. His performances will always be cherished by his admirers and industry members. On his birth anniversary today, there are many who have shared heartfelt posts in remembrance of the beloved actor. Renowned casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, who had made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, featuring the late actor, has shared an emotional post on X remembering SSR. He shared a collage two of two throwback pics and penned ‘Happy birthday bhai ❤️ #SushantSinghRajput’. Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Video Montage and Pens Heartfelt Note in Loving Memory of Her ‘Sona Sa Bhai’.

Mukesh Chhabra Remembers SSR On His Birth Anniversary

