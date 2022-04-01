Makeup is a woman's best friend. Like many others, actor Shehnaaz Gill also loves experimenting with different makeup looks. But wearing makeup with a face mask in pandemic times has become a task as there are chances of your foundation and lipstick getting smudged and smeared. Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Her Fitness Journey and How She Transformed Herself During the Lockdown on Shilpa Shetty’s Show Shape of You.

On Friday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram Story and shared a candid video, in which she can be seen ditching her mask and flaunting her minimal makeup look. More than her makeup, it's her candid conversation with her co-passenger in her car that caught everyone's attention. Shehnaaz Gill Looks Bold And Beautiful As She Graces Magazine Cover (View Pic).

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Story

"Tera mask ka kya scene hai?," the co-passenger asked Shehnaaz.

In response, Shehnaaz said, "Lipstick lagi hui hai utar jaegi." It's clear from Shehnaaz's response that she is a true-blue makeup lover and can't let her mask ruin her lipstick by any chance.

