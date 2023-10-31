Actor Soha Ali Khan has dropped a couple of pictures from her celebration of Halloween day with her daughter Inaaya. On Tuesday, Soha took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself with Inaaya. She captioned the post, "Happy Halloween y'all... have a boo-tiful day!!" In the first picture, Soha can be seen wearing all-black outfits. Inaaya, on the other hand, wore a black dress with a matching mask and an orange ballon in her hand. Halloween 2023: From Heidi Klum’s Worm Costume to Hailey Bieber’s Sexy Vampire Look, Check Out Most Iconic Celebrity Costumes of All Time!

In another picture, Soha wore a black top with blue denim pants, while her daughter wore a black top with a shimmery blue skirt. Fans also showered love on the post with heartfelt comments. Saba Pataudi reacted to the post and wrote, " Happy Halloween! Cuties !" Another fan wrote, "Happy Halloween." Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. Halloween 2023: The Exorcist, Night of the Living Dead, The Conjuring – 10 Must-Watch Horror Movies for a Spine-Chilling Night!

Soha Ali Khan's Halloween Post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film Madgaon Express. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Soha, who was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in Chhorii 2.