Puri (Odisha) [India], November 21 (ANI): Popular singer Sonu Nigam offered prayers at the Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha and said that he has sung many songs of Lord Jagannath and visiting the temple was a great experience for him.

He said, "I have sung so many bhajans of Lord Jagannath. I have visited Jagannath temple twice earlier. This time I had a very good 'darshan' and it was a great experience..."

Also Read | 'We Don't Have Time To Answer Those Who Chase Us': Dhanush's Father Kasthuri Raja Speaks Out on the Ongoing Controversy Between Nayanthara and His Son.

The Jagannath Temple is a temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath. It is located in Puri in the state of Odisha.

Nigam has several awards to his credit. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri.

Also Read | 'Shah Rukh Khan Was Stroking My Hair at the Hospital': Niki Aneja Reveals How SRK Helped Her Identify the Driver Behind Her Heinous Car Accident (Watch Video).

Nigam began his career with the song 'Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye' from TV serial Talash (1992).

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)