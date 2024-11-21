The Nayanthara and Dhanush controversy seems to be making headlines with each passing day. It all began when Nayanthara used behind-the-scenes footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. Nayanthara wrote an open letter, and as soon as she posted it on social media, some actors and actresses voiced their support, while others remained silent. Now, Dhanush’s father, Kasthuri Raja, has broken his silence regarding the controversy. ‘Nayanthara – Beyond The Fairytale’: Telugu Actor Mahesh Babu Lends Support to Lady Superstar and Vignesh Shivan Amid Legal Conflict With Dhanush, Shares Documentary Poster on Social Media.

According to The Times Of India's Samayam, Kasthuri Raja said that Nayanthara's claims of following up with Dhanush for two years are false. He said, “Work is important to us. We are moving ahead. There is no time to answer those who chase us or those who talk about us behind our backs. Like me, my son is focused only on work. As Nayanthara said, waiting for two years is not true information. He said, 'I don’t want to talk about it." He also revealed that Dhanush does not have time to respond to everyone chasing him for answers. When asked about Nayanthara’s claims that Dhanush had asked for Rs 10 crore and delayed her documentary’s release for two years, Kasthuri Raja gently replied that he didn’t want to comment on the issue. ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’: Despite Dhanush’s Legal Threat, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Netflix Documentary Uses BTS Footage From ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ (Watch Video).

About Nayanthara's Open Letter

Nayanthara shared an open letter addressed to Dhanush, revealing that he had asked her to remove the clips from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan featured in her Netflix documentary. In her letter, she also mentioned that a penalty of INR 10 crore was to be paid to Dhanush if the clips were not removed.

Open Letter Of Nayanthara

About Nayanthara: Beyond The FairyTale

Nayanthara's Netflix documentary delves into her personal life, charting her rise to fame as the Lady Superstar, career break, and family life. It also highlights her relationship and marriage to Vignesh Shivan in 2022

